James R. Shanks
James R. Shanks

Centerville - James R. Shanks, age 36, a native of Centerville, IN passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.

James is preceded in death by his father Larry Shanks, grandparents: James & Mary-Jo Shanks, aunts: Sandy Wiggins, Marilyn Toschlog Ramsey, & Cecelia Cema, uncles: Larry Toschlog, Ken Wiggins.

James is survived by his mother: Cindy Hubbert and Stepfather Terry Hubbert , son: Kolbee Shanks, sisters: Kristy Shanks & Sara (Rob) Halcomb, grandparents: Robert and Phyllis Miller, nieces: Kory (Matt) Edwards, Courtney & Alyssa Riall, Piper White, nephews: J.C. Jones, Jacob Pipenger, cousins: Micheal (Ashley) Wiggins, Kenda Wiggins, Kathy Hudson, Trisha Cema, Tara Cema, Bryan (Crissy) Cema.

James had a passion for hiking, camping, boating, and the largest bon fires known to man. This tall, handsome man is well known for his sharp wit and amazing sense of humor. He had a heart of gold and aspirations as high as the sky. He is cherished boldly and will be missed terribly.

Keeping him in spirit, he donates 2 major organs that will save the lives of several others.

Graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery Centerville Indiana on August 11 at 2 pm, with a Celebration of Life at Sara Halcomb's 3845 SW O Richmond Indiana at 3pm, ending with a lantern release at dusk.




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
