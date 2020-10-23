1/1
James "Ed" Ramsey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Ed" Ramsey Jr.

Richmond, Ind. - James "Ed" Ramsey Jr., age 70, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born July 24, 1950, in Fort Jefferson, Ohio, to James E. and Loretta Jamison Ramsey Sr., Ed lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1968 graduate of Richmond High School. Ed retired from Belden, after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed bowling in the Belden Men's League and was a member of the Belden 25-Year Club and Lighthouse Assembly of God.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Moore Ramsey; daughter, Jennifer (Chuck) Philpot of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Jim Ramsey (Shelley Burdette) of Richmond and Mark (Stacy) Ramsey of Woodstock, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father; brother, Steven (Tracie) Ramsey of Boston, Indiana; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; dog, Chewy; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Ramsey; mother; and brother, Ray Ramsey.

Visitation for James "Ed" Ramsey Jr. will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2339 Cart Road, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Lighthouse Assembly of God with Rev. Ralph M. Holdeman officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the church. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved