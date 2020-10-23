James "Ed" Ramsey Jr.
Richmond, Ind. - James "Ed" Ramsey Jr., age 70, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born July 24, 1950, in Fort Jefferson, Ohio, to James E. and Loretta Jamison Ramsey Sr., Ed lived in Richmond most of his life. He was a 1968 graduate of Richmond High School. Ed retired from Belden, after over 40 years of service. He enjoyed bowling in the Belden Men's League and was a member of the Belden 25-Year Club and Lighthouse Assembly of God.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Nancy Moore Ramsey; daughter, Jennifer (Chuck) Philpot of Centerville, Indiana; sons, Jim Ramsey (Shelley Burdette) of Richmond and Mark (Stacy) Ramsey of Woodstock, Georgia; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; father; brother, Steven (Tracie) Ramsey of Boston, Indiana; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; dog, Chewy; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Ramsey; mother; and brother, Ray Ramsey.
Visitation for James "Ed" Ramsey Jr. will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Lighthouse Assembly of God, 2339 Cart Road, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Lighthouse Assembly of God with Rev. Ralph M. Holdeman officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the church. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
