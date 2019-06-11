|
James Rowe
Union County - James E. "Jim" Rowe, 78, of Union County passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1941 in Franklin County, Indiana, to Otto Rowe and Lucy Rowe Meyers.
Jim lived in Richmond, Indiana, for many years and was a long-time member of Central Christian Church where he served as an Elder. He also enjoyed volunteering at Mahoning Valley Christian Service Camp and was a supervisor at the Richmond State Hospital for over 40 years.
Along with his wife of 42 years, Patty, Jim retired to Harmony Hill Farm in Union County where he spent his days raising chickens and gardening and loved sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and family. He was a conservationist and a lifelong outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Jim was happy in the kitchen baking and experimenting with new recipes from his wild game cook books. In his later years, he was a member of Liberty Church of Christ. Jim loved the Lord and spending days on the farm with his family.
Along with his wife, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Tina Johnson of Aurora, Ohio and Natalie (Nolan) Sells and son Jim (Maigen) Rowe all of Indianapolis; two grandsons Zach Johnson and Otto Rowe; and three granddaughters Merlin Johnson, Charlie Moon Rowe, and Annie James Sells; five sisters Donna (Roy) Woods, Toni Etheredge, Beth (Rick) Isaacs, Keri La Porta, and Kristi Meridith; four brothers Lonnie (Mary) Rowe, Jay (Leslie) Rowe, Dave (Penny) Wallace, and Bill Wallace; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Darrell Rowe.
Visitation for Jim will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10:00AM - 12:00PM at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home in Liberty, Indiana. The funeral service will begin at 12:00PM at the funeral home with Pastor David Soper of Liberty Church of Christ officiating. Memorial contributions may be made at the funeral home to Liberty Church of Christ in Liberty, Indiana. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 11, 2019