James "Jimmy" Shuminoff
Richmond, Indiana - James "Jimmy" Elmer Shuminoff age 57, passed away at Reid Health on October 7, 2019. He was born October 13, 1961, to James and Ida Shuminoff in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
He resided in Richmond all of his life. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing cards and working Sudoko puzzles. He was an avid collector of GI Joe's and Erector Sets.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife: Shelva Shuminoff; two step children: Diane Steelman and Monty "Ziggy" Steelman (Wendy); three grandchildren: Shyanne Vinson, Jesse Vinson and Xavier Steelman; two sisters: cathy Helton and Cynthia DeLucio (Jerry); two brothers: Richard Shuminoff and Michael Shuminoff; four nieces; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends including two longtime friends: Roscoe Eversole and David O'Conner.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Rebeccca Jester and all of the 5th floor Nurses at Reid Health who took care of Jimmy.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Larry Helton.
The family will host a Celebration of Jimmy's Life at Tally Ho Building, 502 North 19th Street, Richmond, Indiana, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, beginning at 2:00 PM. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
