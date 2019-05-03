|
James Sudhoff
Connersville - James E. Sudhoff, 93, of Connersville, died Monday evening, April 29, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
A Richmond native, James was born October 29, 1925, to Edmund A. and Martha J. Jones Sudhoff. Following graduation from Boston High School in Wayne County, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. James attained the rank of Staff Sergeant while serving as a radar technician during the Occupation of Japan. On September 23, 1950, he was married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fayette County to the former Rose Marie Scholl. James earned a degree in Chemical engineering from Purdue University and was employed as a designer of chemical plants. He had worked at Philco-Ford in Connersville, National Lead in Ohio and most recently at Stanley Designs in Iowa. James was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He liked to walk and solve puzzles in his leisure time. James worked privately for many years to build a better battery.
James is survived by his children and their spouses: Warren J. Sudhoff and Melinda of Brownsville, Karen K. Piersall and Nelson of Independence, Kentucky; Janece VonAllmen and Craig of New Berlin, Wisconsin; his grandchildren and their spouses: Jamie Sudhoff and Amanda of Everton, Tom Sudhoff and Belinda of London, England; Jessica Sudhoff of Brownsville; Kinsey Bush of Clarksville, Tennessee; Nathan VonAllmen of New Berlin, Wisconsin; Andy Sudhoff and Nichole of Madison, Wisconsin; Lisa Basile and Joe of Clovis, California; his great-grandchildren: Brooke Sudhoff, Sophia Sudhoff, Olivia Bush, Elijah, Micah and Sophie Sudhoff; Joey, Jade and Jake Basile; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, his son: Donald Edmund Sudhoff who died in September 2008, his sister: Barbara Werner and his brothers: Fred Sudhoff and Dr. Charles Sudhoff DVM.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 563 North CR 450E, Connersville. Interment will follow in Lutherania Cemetery in Wayne County. Friends may visit at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Connersville or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Richmond. For additional information go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 3, 2019