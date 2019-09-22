|
James Tompkins
Connersville - James Robert (Jim, Bob) Tompkins, 78, of Connersville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. James fought a long, hard battle with cancer, heart problems, and strokes. He was cared for by the Reid Health Hospice team since June 2019 at his home, and they cared for him until his last days like he was their own family.
James was born in London, Kentucky on February 11, 1941. He is the son of Delbert Nolan and Mary Jane Tompkins. He was one of 13 children. They came to Connersville, Indiana when James was a toddler. James ran track and played basketball in school. After high school, he joined the United States Navy. After serving with the Navy, he came home and married his wife, Shirley, of 56 years, on November 3, 1962.
He built homes with his father for a while, then went into construction work. He joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Union. He earned his 50-year honorary member plaque from the union. James was a bridge builder for many years.
He enjoyed coaching first and second grade basketball in his younger years. He was also a foster parent with his wife, Shirley, for 20 years. When James retired from bridge building, he still desired to work. James worked at Maugers for 2 years caring for clients in their homes. Then he worked for Caring Services for 10 years. He also worked for Bill Flanigan Jr. at his company, A Better Caring Service.
James was a fisherman, hunter, mushroom hunter, and liked to go to yard sales with his clients. He loved being around people and helping them. He could talk for hours with anyone. Most of all, he loved getting together with family. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren; they would light up his mood even when he was sick.
James was a member of Crosspoint Biker Church in Connersville. James had a beautiful smile and chuckling laugh; he will be severely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, James Dean (Sherrie) and Mark Anthony Tompkins and his daughter, Katie Tompkins; two daughters, Latisha (Derek) Holly and their children, Jace, Jayla, Jazmine McMichael, also Khloe and Charlotte Holly; Jade (Rick) Beckman and their child, Anya, all of Connersville; grandchildren, Aaron (Alisha) Overbay; a sister, Eve (Terry) Spout, of Las Vegas, NV; a brother, Harold (Ruffas) Tompkins, of Jacksonville, Fl, along with many nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Pat Tharp, Betty Friend, Sue Young, Ella Teague, Nancy McGuire, and Marjorie Tompkins. Also, Four brothers, John, Samuel Otis, Joe, and Paul Tompkins.
Visitation for James will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 28, at 1:00pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Bill Flanigan Jr., of First Southern Baptists Church of Falmouth, and Pastor Chris Lovett, of Crosspoint Biker Church, officiating. James will be laid to rest with military graveside honors presented by the Fayette County Honor Guard at Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the in honor of James. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019