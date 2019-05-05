Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. "Jim" Fahlsing


James W. "Jim" Fahlsing Obituary
James W. "Jim" Fahlsing

Richmond - James W. "Jim" Fahlsing, age 80, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born May 29, 1938, in Richmond, Indiana, to William August and Mildred Anne Wettig Fahlsing, Jim was a life-long resident of Richmond. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1956. Jim served in the United States Army. He retired as a mechanical engineer from Belden in 2000 and previously worked at R.W. Clinton & Associates. Jim was a member of Faith Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon; Gideons International; and the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed photography and was an avid outdoorsman and model railroad enthusiast.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Sharon Gulley Fahlsing; sons, Adam West "Wes" (Staci) Fahlsing of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Steve (Sarah) Fahlsing of Noblesville, Indiana; grandchildren, Samantha (Justin) Sandlin, Mia and Emma Vanegas, and Dylan and Daniel Carrington; soon to arrive great-grandchild; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial gathering for James W. "Jim" Fahlsing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Gideons International for the Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 1092, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 5, 2019
