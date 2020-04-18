|
|
James W. Field
Richmond - James Field 85 of Richmond died Tuesday April 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 5, 1934 in Jackson County, Kentucky to Walker and Mary Bennett Field and lived here most of his life.
Jim worked at Eaton Gear Corporation, Kemper Cabinets, and Rinehart Lawn Care. He also enjoyed spending time raising Black Angus cattle. With his son Jamie, they owned and operated J. Field Bush Hogging Service. Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished his family, friends, and life.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years Donna (Hubbell) Field, his two sons Jamie (Penny) field and Scott (Heather) Field, two grandchildren Austin ( Alivia) Field and Brandon Field of Richmond, and one great grandchild Elie Field, his sister Marcella Wolfe of Richmond, sister-in-law Marilyn Field of Richmond, nieces and nephews. Jim was very close to his friends Larry and Doris Jenkins, and Chad Rinehart of Richmond.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Willard Field.
Private services were held at Earlham Cemetery with Rev. John Shepherd officiating. A celebration of life for Jim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana 47374. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020