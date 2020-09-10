James W. Moore
New Paris - James W. Moore, 96 of New Paris, Ohio, died Tuesday evening, September 8, 2020 at his residence. Born on September 28, 1923 in Essex, Stoddard County, Missouri the son of the late Frank M. & Effie (Elliott) Moore. He graduated in 1942 from Economy High School and was a WW II U.S. Army Air Corps pilot. Life member of American Legion Post #360 in New Paris and served as Grand Marshall for the New Paris Memorial Day Parade; Jefferson Township Boosters Club and honored to have his name for the Jim Moore Field at the New Paris Ball Park; member of the Church of Christ in New Paris. During the summer you could find him at the ballpark every day. He loved watching the kids play or he'd be working on the fields. He had been employed at Belden Manufacturing Co. in Richmond for 39 years retiring in 1985.
Preceded in death by a grandson: Adam G. Hughes in 2020; brothers: Roy and Ralph Moore; sisters: Agnes Atkins, Dorothy Hoskins and Viola Stamps.
Survived by his wife of 71 years: Joann M. (Braughton) Moore; Children: Steve & Lynda Moore of New Paris, OH; Michael Moore of Northport, FL and Doug Moore of New Paris, OH and Janet & Barry Hughes of Eaton, OH; Grandchildren: Troy & Christina Moore of New Paris; Jason Moore of Indianapolis, IN; Ben Moore of Las Vegas, NV and Tara Ford of North Port, FL. Ashlee & Matt Hamski of Dublin, OH and Cody & Natalie Moore of North Port, FL. 11 Great Grandchildren
Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio The funeral service will be 1:00 PM at the funeral home and Interment will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery - New Paris with full military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com