James Wesley Chance
Richmond - James Wesley Chance, 51, of Richmond passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Richmond.
He was born January 12, 1969 in Connersville to Kenneth I. Chance and Beverly A. (Revalee) Kenworthy. James grew up in Connersville and attended Connersville schools.
James learned the machining trade from his grandfather, Wesley Revalee, at a young age. He then worked for several machining/tool & die companies in Connersville and Richmond throughout his life. He had most recently been working at H & P Tool in Richmond. James had aspired his whole life to open his own machine shop, and he was very close to achieving this goal.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Wilkinson, of Richmond; his father, Kenneth I. Chance of Richmond; two children, Daniel A. (Mandy) Jones and Allison P. (Tory Cain) Jones, both of Connersville; three step-children, Destiny Wooten, Haley Wilkinson, and Heather Wilkinson, all of Richmond; four grandchildren, Blake Jones, Madilyn Cain, Jacob Ammerman, and Parker Ammerman, all of Connersville; two brothers, Ben Chance of Centerville, Indiana, and Zach Chance of Richmond; six sisters, Christy Jones of Richmond, Valerie Kirkpatrick of Farmland, Indiana, Jennifer Chance of Richmond, Missy Neisz of Evansville, Indiana, Amanda Kenworthy of Richmond, and Amy (Darci) Kenworthy of Lynn, Indiana; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a very special aunt to him, LaVerne "Aunt Toots" Lunsford of Connersville; and his cat, Brown Kitty.
He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Beverly and Kenneth Kenworthy; paternal grandparents, Roscoe and Florence Chance; and maternal grandparents, Wesley and Martha Revalee.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
The staff of Miller, Moster, Robbins is honored to serve the family of James Wesley Chance.
Richmond - James Wesley Chance, 51, of Richmond passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Richmond.
He was born January 12, 1969 in Connersville to Kenneth I. Chance and Beverly A. (Revalee) Kenworthy. James grew up in Connersville and attended Connersville schools.
James learned the machining trade from his grandfather, Wesley Revalee, at a young age. He then worked for several machining/tool & die companies in Connersville and Richmond throughout his life. He had most recently been working at H & P Tool in Richmond. James had aspired his whole life to open his own machine shop, and he was very close to achieving this goal.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy Wilkinson, of Richmond; his father, Kenneth I. Chance of Richmond; two children, Daniel A. (Mandy) Jones and Allison P. (Tory Cain) Jones, both of Connersville; three step-children, Destiny Wooten, Haley Wilkinson, and Heather Wilkinson, all of Richmond; four grandchildren, Blake Jones, Madilyn Cain, Jacob Ammerman, and Parker Ammerman, all of Connersville; two brothers, Ben Chance of Centerville, Indiana, and Zach Chance of Richmond; six sisters, Christy Jones of Richmond, Valerie Kirkpatrick of Farmland, Indiana, Jennifer Chance of Richmond, Missy Neisz of Evansville, Indiana, Amanda Kenworthy of Richmond, and Amy (Darci) Kenworthy of Lynn, Indiana; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a very special aunt to him, LaVerne "Aunt Toots" Lunsford of Connersville; and his cat, Brown Kitty.
He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Beverly and Kenneth Kenworthy; paternal grandparents, Roscoe and Florence Chance; and maternal grandparents, Wesley and Martha Revalee.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in Dale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
The staff of Miller, Moster, Robbins is honored to serve the family of James Wesley Chance.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.