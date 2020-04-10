|
James "Jim" William Fisher
Fountain City - James "Jim" William Fisher, 80, of Fountain City, IN, passed away on April 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. James was born to Joseph and Katherine Fisher on November 26, 1939. He was the second oldest of five brothers. He was married to Patricia Ann Heuing on November 27, 1958. They were married for 61 years.
James is surpassed in death by brothers Richard Fisher and Thomas Fisher. He is survived by brothers Robert (Peggy) Fisher and Jack (Carolyn) Fisher.
James and Patricia had four children, Teresa Cox, deceased, James W. (Rhonda)Fisher Jr. , Kim (Shane) Hawkins, and Debbie (Rudy) Reimsnyder. In total, he has fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
James proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He was the owner and operator of Jim Fisher's Fine Foods from 1976 until 1992 in both Fountain City and on South 9th St. in Richmond Indiana. In addition, he worked for Joe Fisher Hardware, Ford's Market Place, Second National Bank, Koons Appliances, and Western Southern Insurance through out the years.
Jim had a great love for serving his local communities. He was very actively involved in his Church communities - both Saint Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Cambridge City and Holy Family Catholic Church in Richmond Indiana. He also served his community by being actively involved in the Fountain City Lions Club, The Richmond Rose Festival, and the Richmond Rose Garden Club. James was one of the founding members of the Richmond Rose Garden and a founding member of the Fountain City senior housing development.
Throughout the years, Jim developed many hobbies. He enjoyed wood-working, building floats for community parades, card club, and grilling out with numerous family members and friends.
Father Sengole Gnanaraj will officiate a private graveside service in St. Andrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (SEASP).
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020