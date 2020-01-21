|
|
Jane A Johnson
Hagerstown - Jane A. Johnson, 77, of Hagerstown passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, IN.
She was born September 2, 1942 in Hagerstown to Rex and Ruth Fisher and had lived most of her life in Hagerstown.
She had worked at Perfect Circle and then 10 years in the Hagerstown Elementary cafeteria. She was also a homemaker and caregiver for her family. Friends and family were her number #1 priority.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years Norm Johnson; daughters Elicia (Ron) Diamond and Sonya (Bill) Diel; grandchildren Brice and Bailey Davis, Caden and Brandt Diel; brother-in-law Eddie Kerlin and sister-in-law Karen Fisher; nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by siblings Joyce Kerlin, Joanna, Sharon, Paul and Jim Fisher.
Friends may gather on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City from 1:00 pm until start of services at 2:00 pm, burial will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hagerstown Senior Center.
Online condolences to www.waskoms.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020