Jane Ann Maddox



Richmond, Ind. - Jane Ann Maddox, age 48, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home after a year-long battle with cancer.



Born May 19, 1970, in Richmond, Indiana, to Charles W. "Bill" and Elizabeth Pappano Maddox, Jane was a life-long resident of Richmond. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1988 and attended Indiana University East. Jane worked for ClaimAid at Reid Health as a patient advocate for nine years, where she always went the extra mile in helping others. Jane previously worked in retail for ten years at Elder-Beerman and Dillard's. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Jane was very devoted to her nieces and nephews, and she was an inspiration to many young people who also considered her their "Aunt Jane". Jane was very compassionate, always helping others any chance she could. She was fun-loving with a great sense of humor and a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Her constant love for others was a shining example of teaching others how to love.



Survivors include her parents; siblings, Lisa (Kerry) Oliver of Richmond, John Maddox of Richmond, Angela (Eric) Dudas of Newburgh, Indiana, Maria (Andy) Pipenger of Richmond, and Jim (Beckie) Maddox of Bartlett, Illinois; aunts, Mary Rose Vecera of Richmond, Katie Pappano of Tell City, Indiana, Barbara "Bocky" Rumple of Corydon, Indiana, and Donna Anderson of Greenwood, Indiana; uncles, Joe (Betty) Pappano of Memphis, Indiana and Tom Maddox of Glendale, Arizona; great-aunt, Mary Maddox of Richmond; nieces and nephews, Alex, Alyssa, Alaina, and Arianna Dudas and Ryan, Colten, Trey, Brayden, and Preston Pipenger; numerous cousins; boyfriend, Eric Holmes of Richmond; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carmela and Joseph Pappano; paternal grandparents, Emerald and Clarence Maddox; and uncles, Rocco Vecera and Tony and Rev. William Pappano.



Visitation for Jane Ann Maddox will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. There will be visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church, prior to the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 815 West Main Street, with Father John H. Luerman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or IU Simon Cancer Center, c/o IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019