Jane Ann RosaRichmond - Jane Ann (Bell) Rosa, life-long resident of Richmond, passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 73 at Friends Fellowship.Jane is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Rosa (Ryan Rouse) of Chicago, IL and Jill Rosa of Denver, CO. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Rosa, brother (Tom Bell) and parents (Vernon and Nelda Bell).Jane was born in Richmond on December 10, 1946 to Nelda and Vernon Bell. She graduated from Richmond HS in 1965 and attended Indiana State University where she earned a Master's degree in elementary education. She married her high school sweetheart (Bob Rosa) on July 6, 1968.Jane worked for over 20 years as a teacher at CR Richardson Elementary School in Richmond. She enjoyed teaching science and math and enjoyed an after school rum and coke with her fellow teachers and friends.Jane was an avid reader, a huge baseball fan (Cincinnati Reds), grammar lover and a hater of seafood. She enjoyed winters in Tybee Island, GA reading books on the porch while watching the ships come into the Savannah River. She will be missed by family, friends, former students and all of those who called her 'Mama Rosa'.A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held next summer, hopefully in safer, healthier times. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of Jane's favorite local organizations:Girls Inc of Wayne CountyBoys & Girls Club of Wayne County