Jane Marie McManus Armstrong
Richmond - Jane Marie Armstrong, aged 75 of Richmond, Indiana died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, of brain masses, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Jane was born in Greenfield, Indiana on October, 20, 1944, to Gilbert Avery and Catherine Malinda Harrold McManus. She grew up in Greenfield and Speedway, Indiana. Her early adult life was spent in Indianapolis and Battle Creek, Michigan. From there she moved to Richmond, Indiana in 1978 and met Eugene Wesley Armstong. Gene owned the Stumble Inn tavern at 1514 N. E St., Richmond. They ran it together for 21 years before selling it, retiring and getting married in 1999 in Sevierville, TN. Gene and Janie moved to Bradenton, Florida in 2000 and Janie returned to Richmond in 2011, the year after Gene passed away in Kokomo. Jane lived the last 4 months of her life very happily at The Leland Legacy, senior living community. She is survived by her daughters; Raquel Lea-Ann (Harvey) Modglin Combs, Richmond; Donna Marie George, Devine, TX; Cynthia Jo (Junior) McCreary, Lafollette, TN; Rhonda Kay Conn, Plainfield, IN and step-daughter, Deborah Mays, Kokomo, IN; granddaughter, Emily (Zach) Moores Wickett, grandson, Chad Anthony Moores and 8 other grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, including Hadley Cecelia Marie Hays and Henry Dean Wickett; great-great-grandchildren and her best friend, Shirley Handley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Suzanne Slevin-Parker; brother, Jerry Keith McManus; grandson, Terry; great-granddaughter, Kenley Ratliff; step-grandson, Joshua Mays and step- great-granddaughter, Saige Mays. Cremation will be handled by Trinity Cremation Care. The family will be taking hers and her husband's remains to Anna Maria Island, Florida, where they were happiest, in the fall. The family wishes to thank the nurses and doctors at Reid Health and University of Cincinati Medical Center for all they did for the last month. We also wish to thank everyone at The Leland Legacy for giving Mom a very happy last 4 months, especially, Amanda Corman and Lisa Jelly-May.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 8 to May 10, 2020