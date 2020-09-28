Janene Gauker
Cambridge City - Janene Gauker, 91, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon September 25, 2020 at Bridgewater Healthcare in Carmel, Indiana. A daughter of the late Earl and Bessie (Bolen) Whipple, Janene was born in Cambridge City, Indiana on September 27, 1928. Janene was a lifelong resident of the Cambridge City community and graduated from high school there at the age of sixteen. She attended Earlham College for three years until marrying the love of her life, Frank Gauker. Janene was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had worked at the Cambridge City License Branch and Peoples State Bank. To share her love for music and children, Janene gave private piano lessons from her home for over fifty years. Janene was a seventy year member of the New Castle Eastern Star.
Survivors include 3 children, Bart and Brian (wife, Jamie) Gauker both of Carmel; Brenda (husband, Ron) Bennett of Fort Worth, TX; 4 grandchildren, Megan Hill and Darcee Coffman of Ft. Worth, TX, Logan and Katie Gauker of Carmel; 3 great-grandchildren; Ella Curtis, Ford Benjamin and Adler Franklin Hill.
Janene was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Benjamin Franklin Gauker Jr. on August 2, 2004; her son, William "Bill" Franklin Gauker on January 11, 1971; 2 siblings, Wayne and Faye.
Private funeral services will be held Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com
.