1/
Janene Gauker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janene Gauker

Cambridge City - Janene Gauker, 91, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon September 25, 2020 at Bridgewater Healthcare in Carmel, Indiana. A daughter of the late Earl and Bessie (Bolen) Whipple, Janene was born in Cambridge City, Indiana on September 27, 1928. Janene was a lifelong resident of the Cambridge City community and graduated from high school there at the age of sixteen. She attended Earlham College for three years until marrying the love of her life, Frank Gauker. Janene was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had worked at the Cambridge City License Branch and Peoples State Bank. To share her love for music and children, Janene gave private piano lessons from her home for over fifty years. Janene was a seventy year member of the New Castle Eastern Star.

Survivors include 3 children, Bart and Brian (wife, Jamie) Gauker both of Carmel; Brenda (husband, Ron) Bennett of Fort Worth, TX; 4 grandchildren, Megan Hill and Darcee Coffman of Ft. Worth, TX, Logan and Katie Gauker of Carmel; 3 great-grandchildren; Ella Curtis, Ford Benjamin and Adler Franklin Hill.

Janene was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Benjamin Franklin Gauker Jr. on August 2, 2004; her son, William "Bill" Franklin Gauker on January 11, 1971; 2 siblings, Wayne and Faye.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street
Dublin, IN 47335
(765) 478-5161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved