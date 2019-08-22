Services
Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home - Brookville
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Janet Carol Tincher


1940 - 2019
Janet Carol Tincher Obituary
Janet Carol Tincher

Brookville - Janet Carol Tincher, age 78, of Brookville, Indiana died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Brookville Healthcare Center in Brookville.

Born November 28, 1940 in Collinsville, Ohio she was one of seven children born to the late Carlos & Bertha (McWhorter) Tincher. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brookville. In her leisure time she enjoyed puzzles, embroidery and crafts.

Survivors include a sister, JoAnn Market of Brookville, Indiana; three brothers, Paul (Helen) Tincher of Trenton, Ohio, James Tincher of Brookville, Indiana, and Harold (Kathy) Tincher of Centerville, Indiana, as well as many nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo Tincher & Dallas Tincher; a sister-in-law, JoAnn Tincher; and a brother-in-law, Lowell Market.

Family & friends may visit from 4 until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Ave., Brookville.

Rev. Mike Holman, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Brookville will officiate the Funeral Services on Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 A.M., at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home. Burial will then follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Baptist Church Youth Group. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to once again serve the Tincher family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 22, 2019
