Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
United Church of Christ
113 Decatur St
Eaton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
United Church of Christ
113 Decatur St
Eaton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet E. Newman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet E. Newman Obituary
Janet E. Newman

Richmond - Janet Ellis Newman, 84, of Richmond, IN, passed away on Saturday morning June 22, 2019. Born October 13, 1934 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Effie (Burdine) Ellis. Janet was a wonderful wife, mother and loving grandmother. She worked for many years as a Social Worker and Counselor for the Preble County Counseling Center in Eaton. A tremendous bridge player and athlete, she had served as the director for two bridge clubs in Richmond and Oxford. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Dr. James Ellis, sister Carolyn V. Ellis, and daughter-in-law Yvonne Newman.

Survived by her loving husband of 65 years Francis E. "Gene" Newman; sons Michael A. Newman and wife Diane K., Larry E. Newman, David A. Newman and wife Susan L., and Greg E. Newman; 8 granddaughters and 1 grandson; brothers Robert Ellis and Ron Ellis; and sister Margaret Robbins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13 2019 at the United Church of Christ - 113 Decatur St. - Eaton, OH with Pastor Roger Stine officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday at the Church. A light luncheon will follow the service at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now