Janet E. Newman
Richmond - Janet Ellis Newman, 84, of Richmond, IN, passed away on Saturday morning June 22, 2019. Born October 13, 1934 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Effie (Burdine) Ellis. Janet was a wonderful wife, mother and loving grandmother. She worked for many years as a Social Worker and Counselor for the Preble County Counseling Center in Eaton. A tremendous bridge player and athlete, she had served as the director for two bridge clubs in Richmond and Oxford. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother Dr. James Ellis, sister Carolyn V. Ellis, and daughter-in-law Yvonne Newman.
Survived by her loving husband of 65 years Francis E. "Gene" Newman; sons Michael A. Newman and wife Diane K., Larry E. Newman, David A. Newman and wife Susan L., and Greg E. Newman; 8 granddaughters and 1 grandson; brothers Robert Ellis and Ron Ellis; and sister Margaret Robbins.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 13 2019 at the United Church of Christ - 113 Decatur St. - Eaton, OH with Pastor Roger Stine officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday at the Church. A light luncheon will follow the service at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019