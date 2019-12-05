Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
West Manchester - Janet E. Ward, age 93, of West Manchester, OH went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born June 2, 1926 to the late Benjamin and Goldie (Allread) Somers. She was a lifelong resident of West Manchester, OH, a member of the West Manchester United Methodist Church, attended Bible Study Fellowship in Richmond, IN and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post in West Manchester, OH. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ward; brothers Richard and James Somers; sisters Martha Campbell, Marjorie Somers, and Virginia Brancolino; son-in-law Steven Anderson. She is survived by her son Steven (Susan) Ward, daughter Cathy (Terry) Campbell; grandchildren Nichole (Ryan) Thomas, Jennifer (Rob) Kriegbaum, Angi (Marc) Gianfagna, Traci (Eric) Collier; great-grandchildren Cabe Thomas, Briley Thomas, Natalie Kriegbaum, Abigail Kriegbaum, Kiara Gianfagna, Micaiah Gianfagna, Shane Dillehay, Luke Collier, Silas Collier, Ariana Collier and Elliana Collier. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of funeral services at 2:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton OH with Pastor Terry Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Greenmound Cemetery, New Madison, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Preble County, 212 East Hight Street, Eaton OH or to the Preble County Humane Society, 951 South Barron Street, Eaton OH. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
