Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
Janet Elaine (Jerrell) Wright


1950 - 2019
Janet Elaine (Jerrell) Wright Obituary
Ms. Janet Elaine (Jerrell) Wright

Anderson, IND - Ms. Janet Elaine (Jerrell) Wright entered the home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. She entered her earthly life on August 28, 1950 in Richmond, IN, to James & Regina Jerrell.

She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord & Savior at an early age at Greater Second Baptist Church in Richmond, IN. She loved her family & friends.

On Saturday, March 2, 2019 there will be a Homegoing Celebration for Janet, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Her services will begin at 12:00 p.m. This will take place at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 28, 2019
