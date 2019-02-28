|
Ms. Janet Elaine (Jerrell) Wright
Anderson, IND - Ms. Janet Elaine (Jerrell) Wright entered the home to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. She entered her earthly life on August 28, 1950 in Richmond, IN, to James & Regina Jerrell.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord & Savior at an early age at Greater Second Baptist Church in Richmond, IN. She loved her family & friends.
On Saturday, March 2, 2019 there will be a Homegoing Celebration for Janet, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Her services will begin at 12:00 p.m. This will take place at Community Family Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 28, 2019