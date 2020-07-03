Janet Faulkner
Richmond, IN - Janet Elaine Faulkner 76 of Richmond died June 19, 2020 at Ambassador Health Care in Centerville. She was born July 7, 1943 to James and Mazie Revelee Faulkner and lived here all her life. She is survived by cousins including Gary Rinehart of Seymour. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A family graveside in Valley Grove Cemetery, Milton, IN will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences mat be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.