Janet Louise Berry
Richmond - Janet Louise Berry, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born November 29, 1940, in Henry County, Indiana, to Clyde Warren and Rosamond Janet Brooks Gray, Janet was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. She was a 1958 graduate of Hagerstown High School. Janet formerly worked as an activity assistant for Rosebud Village and Heritage Regency and was a fitness coach at the YMCA. At the age of 69, she set a national record at the Senior Olympics in bench pressing with a 200-pound press. Janet was a devout believer and follower of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her sons, Michael Scott (Denise) Berry of Richmond and Edward Von (Pennie) Berry of Brodhead, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Mark Edward Berry of Richmond, Kentucky, and Brianna Marie Berry and Marissa Renee Berry, both of Richmond, Indiana; sister, Lowella (Robert) Murray of Richmond; nephew, Eric (D'Aune) Murray of Centerville, Indiana; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Charles Edward Berry, who died April 21, 2004; parents; brother, Warren Lee Gray; and nephew, Jerry Gray.
Visitation for Janet Louise Berry will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Nash officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First United Methodist Church, 199 South Perry Street, Hagerstown, IN 47346.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 22, 2019