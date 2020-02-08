|
|
Janet S. "Jan" Herrmann
Richmond - Janet S. "Jan" Herrmann, age 78, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born November 19, 1941, in Richmond, Indiana, to Emmett W. "Pop" and Icea N. Plankenhorn Parrish, Jan lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life, but had lived in Halls, Tennessee, for 20 years. She was a 1959 graduate of Richmond High School. Jan worked as a secretary at Northeastern High School and for the Northeastern Superintendent of Schools. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and volunteered at the Richmond Community Food Pantry. Jan enjoyed playing bridge and reading. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Edward C. Herrmann; daughters, Brenda S. Oler of Oxford, Ohio, and Beth A. (Jason) Wagoner of Westfield, Indiana; son, Brian S. (Julie) Herrmann of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jacki and Jason Oler, Katherine and Anna Herrmann, and Lauren and Matthew Wagoner; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Parrish; and brothers, Melvin, Reid, David, Edward, and Joseph Parrish.
Visitation for Janet S. "Jan" Herrmann will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with Rosary service following the visitation. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 710 North A Street, Richmond, with Fr. Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Burial will be in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Richmond Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1345, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020