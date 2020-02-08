|
|
Janet S. Marker
Richmond - Janet S. Marker, age 89, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born October 15, 1930, in Richmond, Indiana, to Clem and Susan Dickinson Sheafer, Janet was a life-long resident of this community. She was a 1948 graduate of Richmond High School. Janet was a member of the Whitewater Valley Amateur Radio Club and formerly very active with the USA Defenders of Greyhounds (USA D.O.G.). She was a member of the former Earlham Heights Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her sons, Donald (Elaine Bishop) Marker of Eaton, Ohio, and James A. (Patricia) Marker of Richmond; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth D. Marker, who died November 11, 2011; son, Gary Marker; parents; sister, Nancy Jo Grottle; and brother, Donald Sheafer.
There will be no public services for Janet S. Marker. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: USA D.O.G., P.O. Box 1256, Carmel, IN 46082.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020