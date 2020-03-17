Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Manning


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Manning Obituary
Janice M. Manning

Richmond - Janice M. Manning 76 of Richmond died Monday March 16, 2020 at Reid Health after a lengthy illness. She was born August 12, 1943 in

Jackson County, Kentucky to Everett and Dema Lee Tillery and lived here most of her life.

She formerly worked at Target and retired from Alcoa Corporation. She enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener and member of Petal and Stem. She also liked scrapbooking, reading, and loved her family and friends. Janice never met a stranger. She was a member of the A.A. community.

Survivors include her husband of over 50 years Bill, two children Dennis (Conni) Chasteen and Felicia (Shawn) Cross, five grandchildren Micah, Seth, and Joshua Chasteen, Peyton Cross, and Jude Chasteen, her brother Dan (Jean) Tillery, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Leon Tillery.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday March 20, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond, with Rev. Dennis Chasteen officiating. Services will be live streamed through the Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home Facebook page. Another celebration will be held at a later date that will be announced. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Richmond Rose Garden co/o The Wayne County Foundation Rose Garden Fund 33 South 7th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now