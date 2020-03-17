|
|
Janice M. Manning
Richmond - Janice M. Manning 76 of Richmond died Monday March 16, 2020 at Reid Health after a lengthy illness. She was born August 12, 1943 in
Jackson County, Kentucky to Everett and Dema Lee Tillery and lived here most of her life.
She formerly worked at Target and retired from Alcoa Corporation. She enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener and member of Petal and Stem. She also liked scrapbooking, reading, and loved her family and friends. Janice never met a stranger. She was a member of the A.A. community.
Survivors include her husband of over 50 years Bill, two children Dennis (Conni) Chasteen and Felicia (Shawn) Cross, five grandchildren Micah, Seth, and Joshua Chasteen, Peyton Cross, and Jude Chasteen, her brother Dan (Jean) Tillery, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Leon Tillery.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday March 20, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home 222 North 10th Street Richmond, with Rev. Dennis Chasteen officiating. Services will be live streamed through the Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home Facebook page. Another celebration will be held at a later date that will be announced. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the Richmond Rose Garden co/o The Wayne County Foundation Rose Garden Fund 33 South 7th Street Richmond, Indiana 47374. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020