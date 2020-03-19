|
Janice M. Manning
Richmond - Because of new directives instituted by the Wayne County Health Department concerning public events, the services and visitation for Janice Manning are now private and for family only. The public will not be allowed to attend services or offer their condolences in the funeral home.
Services will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook wall at 2:00 P.M. Friday March 20, 2020 for those who wish to view the funeral. Thank you for your cooperation.
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020