Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
1936 - 2019
Janice Marie Rodenberg Obituary
Janice Marie Rodenberg

Richmond - Janice Marie Rodenberg, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Sunday evening (July 7, 2019) in Warrenton, Virginia. She was born in Richmond, Indiana, on May 14, 1936 to Arthur and Dorothy Sigel. Shortly after graduating high school in Grafton, West Virginia, she moved back to Richmond where she married Robert Wayne Rodenberg, worked at Cigna insurance, and raised her family. Janice was a devout Christian and loved spending time with family and friends. She recently moved to Warrenton, Virginia to be close to her family.

Janice is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Bob; her brother, Robert Sigel; and her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Rodenberg of Richmond, Indiana and Lesa (Bill) Townsend of Warrenton, Virginia; grandchildren, Nicole (Reid) Bowen, William Lee (Rebecca) Townsend III, Robert S. Abrams, and Danielle N. Abrams; great-grandchildren, Carson D. Bowen, Zachary W. Bowen, Zoey R. Carpenter, Olivia L. Townsend, and William Lee (Liam) Townsend IV; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Services for Janice will be held on Monday (July 22, 2019) at 1:00 P.M. at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Entombment will immediately follow at Earlham Mausoleum. Family and friends may call from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. on Monday (July 22, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 20, 2019
