Janice R. Baker
Richmond - Janice R. Baker, age 61, of Richmond, died on Monday (August 19, 2019) at Reid Health. She was born on July 7, 1958 in Dearborn, Michigan to Charles and Mary Lou Mann O'Bryant. She was a graduate of Wayne Memorial High School and had lived in this area since 2009. Janice was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, sibling and companion.
Survivors include her children Erik (Jessica) Baker of Richmond, Charles Baker of Illinois, Jackie (Paul) McElfresh of Mississippi, Lance (Victoria) Baker of Richmond and Lori Rohila of Washington State; 6 grandchildren; sisters Peggy Ptaszynski and Marsha Romero; brother Frankie O'Bryant; her companion Dennis Smith.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday (August 30, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary immediately followed by a graveside service at Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 25, 2019