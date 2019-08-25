Services
Riggle Walterman Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-7684
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary
32 S 11th Street
Richmond, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Earlham Cemetery
1101 National Rd W
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice R. Baker


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice R. Baker Obituary
Janice R. Baker

Richmond - Janice R. Baker, age 61, of Richmond, died on Monday (August 19, 2019) at Reid Health. She was born on July 7, 1958 in Dearborn, Michigan to Charles and Mary Lou Mann O'Bryant. She was a graduate of Wayne Memorial High School and had lived in this area since 2009. Janice was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, sibling and companion.

Survivors include her children Erik (Jessica) Baker of Richmond, Charles Baker of Illinois, Jackie (Paul) McElfresh of Mississippi, Lance (Victoria) Baker of Richmond and Lori Rohila of Washington State; 6 grandchildren; sisters Peggy Ptaszynski and Marsha Romero; brother Frankie O'Bryant; her companion Dennis Smith.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Friday (August 30, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary immediately followed by a graveside service at Earlham Cemetery.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now