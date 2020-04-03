|
|
Janice Smith
Farmland - Janice E. Smith passed away on March, 30, 2020. She was born on February 7, 1950, to Max and Betty Miller. She was a lifelong resident of Randolph County.
Janice graduated from Randolph Southern High School in 1968 and also graduated from Indiana Business School. She was a member of the Farmland Friends Church, and volunteered at the Farmland Friends Food Pantry and was on the Farmland Friends Hospitality Committee. Janice mowed yards for decades at Indian Trail Lake, collected dolls and John Deer tractors. She enjoyed watching her 1950 John Deere "A" in the parades, but most of all enjoyed watching her grandson, Owen, in all of his sporting events.
Janice is survived by her husband Herschel Smith; her son, Todd (Dawn) Smith; grandson, Owen Smith; a sister, Linda (Bob) McFarland; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Miller.
The family will have a private funeral service and burial due to current regulations in place. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made to, Farmland Friends Food Pantry in Memory of Janice Smith, PO Box 275, Farmland, Indiana 47340.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020