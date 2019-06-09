Janice Sue Sullivan



Modoc, Ind. - Janice Sue Sullivan, age 61, of Modoc, Indiana, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 16, 2019, at her granddaughter's home in Delaware.



Born July 10, 1957, in New Castle, Indiana, to Johnnie and Janet Louise Atkins See, Susie lived in Wayne County most of her life. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Susie enjoyed the little things in life and told others to do the same. She would do anything for anyone even if it meant taking from herself.



Survivors include her daughters, Susan Renee Phillips (Shane Chesnut) of Richmond, Indiana, and Melissa Ann Phillips (Dennis Anderson) of Modoc; grandchildren, Chelsie Mull (Thomas Martinez) of Losantville, Indiana, Austin Ramey (Amber Pipenger) of Richmond, Samantha (Joel) Edwards Estrada of Delaware, Kiersten Ramey of Richmond, and Mya Edwards of Modoc; great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Brooklyn, Jeremiah, Hayden, and Elizabeth; sisters, Gail Ann See (Monty) and Brenda Lee See, both of Richmond; brothers, Ronnie Dean (Vicki) See and David Alan (Niki) See, both of Richmond; nieces; nephews; extended family, Matthew David Sullivan of Hagerstown, Indiana, and Karl Duane Sullivan of Indianapolis, Indiana; and many friends including special friends, Theresa, Sharon, and Brenda.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A Celebration of Life for Janice Sue Sullivan will be from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at North 27 Worship Center, 5172 U.S. Highway 27 North, Richmond. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Published in The Palladium-Item on June 9, 2019