Janie Talbott
Janie Talbott

Richmond - Janie Talbott 88, of Richmond passed away at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020. Janie was born in Livingston, Tennessee on July 9, 1932 to Cletus and Loretta (Daniels) Upchurch. Until recently, Janie loved to do hand quilting and sewing. Her true love was her family, playing bingo and reading her Bible. Janie is survived by her son, John, of Greensburg; daughter Kathy Hemmerling of Milliken, CO; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; she was very

proud that two of her grandchildren, Layla and Evan share her birth date; 2 step-granddaughters and 6 step-greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Cletus Jr., her sister Margaret, husband John, son Don and a grand-daughter Jessica. The family would like to thank Reid Hospice and especially her nurse, Nicole. Special thanks to her bingo partner, Cindy Hollingsworth and to Laura & Louis Hubble for their loving care given to Janie. All friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, at West Lawn Cemetery, Hagerstown. Rev. Robert Fannin will officiate. Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
