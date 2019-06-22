Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Centerville Community Park
Jason M. Study

Jason M. Study Obituary
Jason M. Study

Fredericksburg, VA - Jason M. Study passed away at his home in Fredericksburg, VA on April 4th.

He is survived by his wife Kristina, son Benjamin, daughter Amelia, two sisters, Katie Study of Nobelsville IN, Kristi Nichols (Jerry) of Indianapolis,IN, niece Madison, nephew Brady, mother Sherry Study of Richmond, I and father Richard Study Jr of Florida.

A Celebration Of Life will be held for Jason M. Study on June 23rd, 1pm -4pm at the Centerville Community Park.
Published in The Palladium-Item from June 22 to June 23, 2019
