|
|
Jay Cassel
Richmond, IN - Jay Cassel age 53, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on July 18, 2019. He was born August 5, 1965, to William J. and Beverly Jean Cassel in Richmond, Indiana.
Jay was a lifelong resident of Wayne County and a graduate of Richmond High School. He loved riding his Harley, all sports including racing and NASCAR, spending time in his garage, and being with his family and friends. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory his two children: daughter: Kristin Cassel (Christopher West); son: Logan Cassel; his mother: Beverly Jean Cassel; his sister: Kim Reffitt and her husband Albert; two brothers: Rick Cassel and his wife Arlene and Mike Cassel; one granddaughter: Olivia Weatherly; his former wife: Andrea Cassel; several nieces; nephews; cousins and many many friends. He will also be missed by his dog, Tessa.
He is preceded in death by his father: William J. Cassel; brother: Robert "Bobby" Cassel; and a sister: Penny Dee Gard.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with his brother in law, Rev. Albert Reffitt officiating. Family and friends may visit Wednesday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. Entombment will be in Earlham Cemetery Mausoleum. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 21, 2019