Former Richmond resident Jay Duane Uhte, 92, rested peacefully on April 25, 2020, at his home in Palm Springs, CA with his partner by his side. Jay was born June 13, 1927, in Richmond, IN., to Louis and Mary Uhte. He attended Richmond High School and entered the Navy as World War II was coming to an end. Upon his discharge, he returned to Indiana and received a degree from Indiana Tech.



Shortly thereafter, he relocated to California, where he had a successful career as a certified Architect for over 50 years. During this time he met his partner of over 40 years, Edwin Slabotsky. Together they built a wonderful life and home in the Hollywood Hills. Family, friends and acquaintances remember Jay's enchanting smile, open personality, witty humor, non-stop energy, and ability to make those around him feel happy and appreciated. Jay and Ed's home was filled with love, friends, and sometimes as many as 5 cats. After Ed passed, Jay relocated to Palm Springs where he made many new friends, stayed active at local Fit Over 50 and Brain and Balance classes, and supported a number of local, state, and national charities.



Jay is preceded in death by his partner, Edwin Slabotsky of Los Angeles, CA., parents, Louis and Mary Uhte of Richmond, IN., brothers, Don Uhte of Richmond, IN., and Robert Uhte of Converse, TX. Jay is survived by his partner of over 30 years, John Sturman of Palm Springs, CA., and brothers Jerry Uhte of Richmond, IN., and Allen Uhte of Indianapolis, IN.



Jay's ashes will be placed next to his mother and father at Lutherania Cemetary in Richmond IN. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.









