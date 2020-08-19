1/1
Jayne Bennett
Jayne Bennett

Hagerstown - Jayne Bennett, 87, passed into the loving arms of her Savior, August 17, 2020, while in hospice care at Glen Oaks Health Campus, New Castle, IN. Jayne was born June 10, 1933 in Hagerstown, IN, the daughter of Maurice and Emma Bookout. She lived there contentedly for 85 years, recently becoming a resident of Raintree Square, New Castle, IN. A graduate of Hagerstown High School and Indiana Central Business College, she was a secretary at Perfect Circle, and co-owned/operated Bennett's Dept. Store with her husband Fred Bennett. She was a life-long member of Hagerstown First United Methodist Church, active in the United Methodist Women, and a powerful prayer warrior. Heaven only knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of praying have had on her family, friends, and community. The love and power of the Holy Spirit that flowed through her was undeniable, and engulfed anyone she met. Her faith was unshakable. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Lovingly remembered by her children, Denise (Robert) Buchholz of Manitowoc, WI; and Ross (Vicki) Bennett of Boynton Beach, FL; four cherished grandchildren, Angela and Alyssa Ferlo of Oshkosh, WI; Ashley and Justin Bennett of Boynton, FL; four precious great-grandchildren; one brother, Blair (Alba Ruth) Bookout, of Vero Beach, FL; and many treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband and sweetheart of 62 years, Fred Bennett. Visitation will be 10 AM to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 26, at Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. Services will follow at 12 PM. Pastor John Huff will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Hagerstown First United Methodist Church, Nettle Creek Senior Center, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
