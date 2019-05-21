|
Jayson Steven Leonard
- - LEONARD, Jayson Steven, known by many as "Jay Jay," age 44, went to see his Lord and Savior on May 11, 2019. He died at Morton Plant Hospital, after a short illness. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on February 24, 1975. He leaves behind his loving wife, Nora, his two beautiful children, Alexander and Olivia. He is also survived by his devoted parents, Steve and Becky Leonard, his sister and brother in-law, Mary and Doug Ringley, nephews Thomas and Mason, also his father-in-law, Thomas Leane, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Luke and Mairead Vaughan, and nephew and niece, Peter and Elle. He will also be missed by beloved aunts and uncles, cousins and many friends. He graduated from Richmond Senior High School, attended Ball State University, graduated from the Massage School of St. Petersburg, was a licensed Florida State realtor, Member of Toastmasters, and licensed Community Association Manager. He worked with his father as partner of Alliance Property Management/Maintenance Solutions. A Memorial service was held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Largo, FL. Memorial Contributions can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church to assist programs that help those in need. Address: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave. Largo, FL 33770. ~His sense of humor and fun, loving attitude will be missed by those that knew him.
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 21, 2019