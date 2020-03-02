|
Jean Ann Stevens
Eaton, OH - Jean Ann Stevens, age 68, of Eaton, OH passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born September 29, 1951 in Richmond, IN to the late Carl B. & Audrey G. (Sittloh) Stevens. Jean Ann was a member of the Eagles Lodge in Eaton; was an auxiliary member of the V.F.W. Post #8066 in Eaton; was a member of Campbellstown United Church of Christ; and she worked as a waitress for many years at the Lampost Restaurant in New Paris and the Red Mule Inn in Eaton. She is survived by her son John Clabaugh of Eaton; grandchildren Blake, Braden and Cate Clabaugh of Eaton; brothers Tom (Carole) Stevens of Greenfield, IN and Ron (Karen) Stevens of Richmond, IN; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, IN. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and one hour prior to services on Thursday all at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
