Jean D. Raver
Richmond - Jean D. Raver 67 of Richmond died March 24, 2020 at her home. She was born December 6, 1952 in Annapolis, Maryland to John Danford and Eleanor Polinsky. She was a homemaker. Jean graduated from University of Virginia with a Bachelors Degree in Respiratory Therapy and received a Masters Degree in Speech pathology from Eastern Michigan University. She was a member of Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Holy Family Church.
Survivors include her daughter Kristina (Larry) Arkenberg Carr, four grandchildren Alec Carr of Columbus, Ohio, Breanna Carr, Kyleigh Coyle, and Lauren Carr of Richmond, two great grandchildren Arianna and Kayden Coyle, three sisters Karen (Butch) Dickerson of Bealton, Virginia, Susan Danford of Fairfax, Virginia, and Sandra Danford of Springfield, Virginia, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her two husbands Jack Raver and Frank Arkenberg, and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling services. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020