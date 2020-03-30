Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Raver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean D. Raver


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean D. Raver Obituary
Jean D. Raver

Richmond - Jean D. Raver 67 of Richmond died March 24, 2020 at her home. She was born December 6, 1952 in Annapolis, Maryland to John Danford and Eleanor Polinsky. She was a homemaker. Jean graduated from University of Virginia with a Bachelors Degree in Respiratory Therapy and received a Masters Degree in Speech pathology from Eastern Michigan University. She was a member of Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Holy Family Church.

Survivors include her daughter Kristina (Larry) Arkenberg Carr, four grandchildren Alec Carr of Columbus, Ohio, Breanna Carr, Kyleigh Coyle, and Lauren Carr of Richmond, two great grandchildren Arianna and Kayden Coyle, three sisters Karen (Butch) Dickerson of Bealton, Virginia, Susan Danford of Fairfax, Virginia, and Sandra Danford of Springfield, Virginia, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her two husbands Jack Raver and Frank Arkenberg, and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling services. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now