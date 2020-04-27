|
Jean E. Black
Fort Wayne - Jean E. Black, 98, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Richmond, IN went Home to the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounded by her family and two devoted caregivers. She was born on June 5, 1921 in Richmond, IN to the late Earl and Bertha (Ometezer) Chamness. Jean had a loving and sweet spirit to all who knew her, especially her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her spare time. Jean cherished the time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Jean is survived by her children, David (Patricia) Black, Donna (Kelly) Fitzharris, and Danny B. Black; grandchildren, Kevin (Stephanie) Fitzharris, Kara Hall, Jill (Vic) Piper, Eric (Alison) Black, and Megan (Scott) Inman; 15 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edwin Black; and one sister and two brothers.
A private family service will be held. Jean's final resting place will be Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020