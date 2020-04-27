Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean E. Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean E. Black Obituary
Jean E. Black

Fort Wayne - Jean E. Black, 98, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Richmond, IN went Home to the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 surrounded by her family and two devoted caregivers. She was born on June 5, 1921 in Richmond, IN to the late Earl and Bertha (Ometezer) Chamness. Jean had a loving and sweet spirit to all who knew her, especially her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing in her spare time. Jean cherished the time with her family, especially her grandkids.

Jean is survived by her children, David (Patricia) Black, Donna (Kelly) Fitzharris, and Danny B. Black; grandchildren, Kevin (Stephanie) Fitzharris, Kara Hall, Jill (Vic) Piper, Eric (Alison) Black, and Megan (Scott) Inman; 15 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Edwin Black; and one sister and two brothers.

A private family service will be held. Jean's final resting place will be Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -