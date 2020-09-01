Jean Kurtis
Richmond, IN - Jean C. Kurtis 92 of Richmond died August 30, 2020, at Rosebud Village after a long illness. She was born September 26, 1927 in Great Neck, New York to J. Edward and Lillian Rogers Cummins and moved to Richmond from White Plains, New York 10 years ago. She retired from the White Plains Public Library.
Survivors include two children Andrew Kurtis of Richmond and Barabara (Joseph) Kolb of Evergreen, Colorado, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one niece, and two nephews. Her husband Louis died in 2000, her parents and one sister are also deceased.
Burial at Kenisco Cemetery in Valhalla, New York will be at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
