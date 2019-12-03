Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
220 East Main Street
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fairhaven Community Church
6585 Israel-Somers Rd.
Fairhaven, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairhaven Community Church
6585 Israel-Somers Rd.
Fairhaven, OH
View Map
Jean L. Charles


1926 - 2019
Jean L. Charles Obituary
Jean L. Charles

Camden - Jean L. Charles, age 93 of Camden, OH died Monday, December 2, 2019 at McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford, OH. Jean was born on July 28, 1926 in Camden, OH, daughter of the late Harry W. & Nellie H. (Fisher) Lybrook. She was a 1944 graduate of Dixon-Israel High School in Dixon Township, Preble County, OH and was a 1966 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, where she received her bachelor's degree in education. She taught 4th grade in the Eaton City School District for 27 1/2 years and was a member of the Preble County Retired Teachers Association. She was a devoted member of the Fairhaven Community Church and the Fairhaven Women's Missionary Group in Fairhaven, OH.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her Husband of 47 years, Robert W. Charles in 1993; sisters, Ethel M. Frazier and Mary L. Thomas and her brother Roy W. Lybrook.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Richard L. and Karen Charles and Alan B. and Mary Charles; daughter, Beverly A. Charles; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Fairhaven Community Church 6585 Israel-Somers Rd., Fairhaven, OH, with the funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Dr. Richard Studebaker will officiate. Interment will be held in Fairhaven Cemetery.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Fairhaven Community Church, 6585 Israel-Somers Rd., Camden, OH 45311. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
