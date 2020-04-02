|
|
Jean Logan
Liberty - Jean Logan, 66 of Liberty Indiana, passed away peacefully at Reid Hospital, on Monday March 30th, 2020. She was born to Claud Fairchild and Betty Fairchild June 3rd, 1953, in Cincinnati and moved to Liberty in 1970 with her daughter Vicki Fairchid.
Jean worked at Liberty restaurant, Stouts and later at Union County Middle School cafeteria where she retired.
She was the kind of person you wanted to meet and be around but if you were lucky enough to have her in your life you were forever impacted. She had a laugh that was contagious, a heart of gold and was very strong minded. She wasn't someone who was afraid to speak her mind especially when it came to her family.
Jean enjoyed being with family but especially playing with her great grandchildren, playing cards and planting flowers.
Survivors include her husband Keith Logan of Liberty. Three sisters Sharon Combs of Laurel, Jacque Adams of Brownsville, and Sheila Firth (Kay) of Richmond.. Four grandchildren Tiffany Fairchild and Chris Fairchild of Richmond, Courtney Fairchild of Connersville and Kayln Johnson of Liberty.
Four great grandchildren Jenna Fairchild, Hunter Huston and Bryson Johnson of Liberty and Calvin Fairchild of Richmond.
She is preceded in death by her mother Betty Fairchild, father Claud Fairchild and daughter Vicki Collins.
Private Services will follow at the request of the family. Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020