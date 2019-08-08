|
|
Jean-Pierre S. Leitner
Richmond - Jean-Pierre S. Leitner, age 71, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at The Springs of Richmond.
Born March 10, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana, to Byron E. and Andreé Cammas Leitner, Jean-Pierre was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a 1966 graduate of Richmond High School and attended IU East. Jean-Pierre served in the 1st Marine Division, 27th Marines, 3rd Battalion, Lima Company. He attended Great Lakes Boot Camp in September 1966 and was stationed at Corpus Christi Naval Station in 1967. Jean-Pierre served in Vietnam from January through June of 1968, before returning to San Mateo at Camp Pendleton from June 1968 through June 1970. He and his wife, Donna, owned State Auto Supplies for 25 years until selling the business in 2008. Jean-Pierre then was an antique dealer for 10 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond. Jean-Pierre loved animals and enjoyed fishing, gardening, attending auctions and flea markets, and collecting and selling military items, books, and artwork. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Donna Kay Hart Leitner; son, Tom (Maleah) Leitner of Garrett, Indiana; grandchildren, Hadley Christina and Rylan Jase Leitner; siblings, Alan (Linda) Leitner, Jackie Lewis, Josette Sibley, Jeanine Perdue, and Del Gene Perdue; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, including Jim Sams, Tom Gardner, and Larry Deaton.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Leitner, who died in 1992; father; and mother, Andreé Cammas Wilson.
Visitation for Jean-Pierre S. Leitner will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 1601 South A Street, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wayne County Foundation for the Christina Maria Danielle Leitner Scholarship Fund, 33 South 7th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 8, 2019