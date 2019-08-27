Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Jean Renee Green


1971 - 2019
Jean Renee Green Obituary
Jean Renee Green

Eaton - Jean Renee Green, age 47, of Eaton, OH passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Wayne Hospital in Greenville, OH. She was born September 21, 1971 in Richmond, IN to Sandra (Allen) Green and the late James L. Green. She worked at L & M Products in Eaton for many years; enjoyed people and loved to laugh. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Charles and Lydia Allen; and paternal grandparents Gus and Nellie Green. She is survived by her mother Sandra "Sue" Green of Eaton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 12:30 pm until time of funeral service at 1:30 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH with Pastor Rodney Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to L & M Products, 1407 North Barron Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
