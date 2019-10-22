Services
Jeanne M. Toschlog

Jeanne M. Toschlog Obituary
Jeanne M. Toschlog, age 99, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Arbor Trace.

Born September 13, 1920, in Richmond, Indiana, to Clyde Earl and Almeda Fulks Fleagle, Jeanne was a life-long resident of Wayne County. She was a 1939 graduate of Centerville High School. Jeanne worked at Perfect Circle for five years during World War II. She and her husband, Cletus, owned and operated the Toschlog Furniture Store in Centerville. They also owned the Sunshower Country Club and worked together on their farm. Jeanne was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and the Extension Homemakers Association of Abington, Indiana, where she served as president for 20 years. Jeanne was a former treasurer for the Centerville Library and had served on the board for 10 years.

Survivors include her daughter, Dawn Marie (Shawn) Ladd of Centerville; son, Cletus A. (Connie) Toschlog Jr. of Hockessin, Delaware; grandchildren, Matthew (Victoria) Toschlog of Michigan, Korinda Ohana Kay of Washington, and Scott Trace of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Cortland Toschlog-Green, Prudence Toschlog-Green, Chasidy White, Tristin Harrison, Autumn Trace, Jenna Graw, Klohe Trace, and Christian Graw; sister, Elizabeth (Jerry) Pruitt of Centerville; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cletus A. Toschlog, who died April 25, 2006; granddaughter, Ashley Graw; parents; sister, Rose Helms; and brothers, Clyde E. Fleagle Jr. and Robert Fleagle.

Visitation for Jeanne M. Toschlog will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Wes Sewell officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
