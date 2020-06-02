Jeannine Miller
Richmond - Jeannine Miller, age 84, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Arbor Trace.
Born December 20, 1935, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert J. and Hazel B. Loper Elstro, Jeannine was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a 1952 graduate of Richmond High School. Jeannine earned a bachelor's degree from Earlham College and a master's degree in history and elementary education, as well as a master's degree in counseling from Ball State University. As a professional educator, she taught in the Northeastern Wayne School system for more than 30 years. Being a very early adopter of technology, Jeannine enjoyed teaching the Gifted and Talented students, enabling their abilities to leverage the most current technologies.
Jeannine was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she served on the board. Jeannine was also a founding member and board member of the Wayne County Federal Credit Union and a state representative of the NEA.
Jeannine had a passion for travel. During her lifetime of adventures, Jeannine visited every continent. She toured China, Russia, the Holy Land, Latin and South America, every corner of Europe, and most of the United States. As her family grew, Jeannine visited wherever the Army stationed her son, Tom, and his family. She was a devoted Army mom, who was very proud of Tom's career accomplishments. Jeannine never missed a promotion or Change of Command ceremony, regardless of location. She endured the worry during numerous deployments and missions and was always thankful upon Tom's return. Jeannine especially loved to see her grandsons, Alex and Cameron, and was pleased they both attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, so she could visit them often. Jeannine enjoyed working with her grandsons in technology, enabling Alex to become a recognized national leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Cameron to become an aeronautical engineer with Boeing Defense. She also enjoyed socializing with her Red Hat Society friends, traveling to participate in regional euchre tournaments and the occasional visit to a casino or two.
Survivors include her son, COL (R) Thomas Lee (Dawn) Miller, USA, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alexander Miller of Alexandria, Virginia, and Cameron Miller of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; brother, Edward Keith (Evelyn) Elstro of Tarpon Springs, Florida; nephew, Rick (Valerie) Moore of Richmond; niece, Cheryl (Paul) Miller Phenis and their sons, Chad and Tyler, of Centerville, Indiana; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald W. Miller, who died March 21, 2019; son, Timothy Jay Miller; parents; and brother, Marvin.
Visitation for Jeannine Miller will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask when entering the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery's Veteran's Field of Honor.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Whitewater School Scholarship Endowment Fund, c/o Wayne County Foundation, 33 South 7th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.