Jeffery Alan Blackburn
Richmond, Ind. - Jeffery Alan Blackburn, age 64, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Reid Health after a short battle with cancer.
Born February 10, 1956, in Richmond, Indiana, to James A. and Charlotte Ann Witter Blackburn, Jeff was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1975. Jeff retired from Toschlog Excavation LLC and previously worked at Whitewater Construction for many years. He was a member of Sons of The American Legion Squadron #65. Jeff enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting Las Vegas.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Judy Walton Blackburn; daughters, Michelle Blackburn of Columbus, Indiana, and Stacy (Jon) Thornburg of Cookeville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Lila Thornburg; mother-in-law, Wilma Walton; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Richard Walton.
Visitation for Jeffery Alan Blackburn will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 4623 State Road 227 South, Richmond, with Pastor Dave Gilbert officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home and at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
.