1/1
Jeffery Alan Blackburn
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Alan Blackburn

Richmond, Ind. - Jeffery Alan Blackburn, age 64, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Reid Health after a short battle with cancer.

Born February 10, 1956, in Richmond, Indiana, to James A. and Charlotte Ann Witter Blackburn, Jeff was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1975. Jeff retired from Toschlog Excavation LLC and previously worked at Whitewater Construction for many years. He was a member of Sons of The American Legion Squadron #65. Jeff enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting Las Vegas.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Judy Walton Blackburn; daughters, Michelle Blackburn of Columbus, Indiana, and Stacy (Jon) Thornburg of Cookeville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Lila Thornburg; mother-in-law, Wilma Walton; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Richard Walton.

Visitation for Jeffery Alan Blackburn will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 4623 State Road 227 South, Richmond, with Pastor Dave Gilbert officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home and at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doan & Mills Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Judy, so sorry to hear the news. We had a lot of good times. Prayers to you and the girls.
Beth and Bob O'Neil
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved