Jeffrey B. Quillen
Jeffrey B. Quillen

Hagerstown - Jeffrey Blair Quillen passed away Friday, September 25th after a long battle with M.S. and dementia. He was 65 years old. Jeff was born November 13th, 1954 to Charles F. Quillen and Margaret O. Quillen (VanWinkle). He had two sisters: Jayne Jackson (Quillen) and Jennifer Shoup (Quillen). He grew up in Mooresville, IN. He attended IU Bloomington and saved his commemorative dorm room trash can from their '76 National Championship. He went on to attend IU Med School.

After graduating medical school, he moved to Richmond, IN to work at Reid Hospital. He had a storied career as an emergency medicine doctor. He never ceased learning and exploring the world around him. He was integral in inventing a mattress to prevent pressure ulcers. After his health began to fail, he switched from emergency medicine to providing medical care to those in jail. He enjoyed spending time learning about his patients and helping them get better. He spent many fun-filled weekends with his family and friends on his houseboat, the "Panacea," a cure-all for any stress. He loved water skiing, golfing, tinkering, and delivering sarcasm in such a deadpan manner you sometimes questioned yourself of what you had just heard him say. After he could no longer drive every weekend to Dale Hollow, he decided to purchase the old girl scout camp in Hagerstown, IN. He spent much time maintaining the property, enjoying the lake, and mushroom hunting. He was married to Jacolin Quillen (Witten) and they had just celebrated 33 years of marriage. He had two children: John (J.C.) Quillen and Jillian Renschler (Quillen). He had one grandson, Kaden B. Quillen. Jeff is survived by his wife, daughter, sisters, and grandson. A memorial service will be held at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown, on Sunday, October 4th at 3:00 P.M. The family will be there to welcome friends and family. If attending, please wear a mask for your safety and the safety of others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the National M.S. Society or The BrightFocus Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
(765) 489-5511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Culberson Funeral Home

2 entries
September 30, 2020
Jeff was a wonderful Dr, very down to earth man
Angel Reed
Friend
September 30, 2020
Dr was a great er doctor always told him to start his own practice my family would be his first. Patients
Paulalucas
Acquaintance
