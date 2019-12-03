|
Jeffrey D. Gindling
Richmond - Jeffrey D. Gindling, age 53, formerly of Centerville, Indiana, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home.
Born May 26, 1966, in Richmond, Indiana, to Marvin and Penny Wentz Gindling, Jeff lived in Wayne County, Indiana, all his life, until moving to Franklin. He was a 1984 graduate of Centerville High School. Jeff began his career as a volunteer firefighter for the Centerville Fire/Rescue Department before joining the Richmond Fire Department in 1993. During his career at the Richmond Fire Department, he served as the union president for Local 1408 and was the assistant fire chief. Jeff retired as a Lieutenant in 2017. He owned Small Town Salvage in Bargersville, Indiana. Jeff was a member of Centerville Christian Church. He had a love of antiques and was an antique bottle and jar aficionado. Jeff enjoyed mushroom hunting, old cars, salvaging houses, and digging privies with his dear friend, Ron Wood.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Obergfell Gindling; son, Cory (Chayil) Gindling of Richmond; grandchildren, Jaelyn, Sadie, Khloie, Keaghan, and Addyson; mother, Penny Gindling of Richmond; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Francis and Florine Wentz; and paternal grandparents, Henry and Betty Gindling.
Visitation for Jeffrey D. Gindling will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with honors provided by the Richmond Fire Department. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Bell officiating. Burial will be in West Side Cemetery in Milton, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Oligo Nation, 197 Tamal Vista Boulevard, #204, Corte Madera, CA 94925 or at oligonation.org.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019